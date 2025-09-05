Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

'Absolutely abysmal': Unpacking Amazon’s trainwreck cloud launch

'Absolutely abysmal': Unpacking Amazon’s trainwreck cloud launch
Ben Kepes. (Image: Supplied/Jacques Steenkamp)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Amazon Web Services’ highly anticipated launch of its New Zealand cloud region unravelled this week as it nonplussed journalists and the public alike with PR spin that failed to mask the cracks in its narrative. In a special episode of The Business of Tech podcast to round out the week, Ben Kepes joins me to break down the blunders, highlighting misplaced numbers, poor communication, and missed opportunities to tell a genuinely positive story.According to Kepes, a Christchurch-based businessman and board director who has closely foll...
Technology sponsored by
Fortify Your Cybersecurity
Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline
Technology

Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline

JetBlue plans to use Kuiper satellite internet on 25% of its fleet.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Technology Opinion

Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?

Lawyers could be with us for a while; it's just not clear how they'll get paid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?
On the Money

On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, and more

This week was a surprisingly cringeworthy one, even by OTM's standards.

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Sep 2025
On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, and more

More Technology

Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline
Technology

Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline

JetBlue plans to use Kuiper satellite internet on 25% of its fleet.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?
Technology Opinion

Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?

Lawyers could be with us for a while; it's just not clear how they'll get paid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
AI adoption brings hidden environmental costs
Technology

AI adoption brings hidden environmental costs

Every time we ask AI a question, we use up at least five drops of water, research shows.

John Anthony 05 Sep 2025
FMA seeks feedback on tokenised products impact
News in Brief

FMA seeks feedback on tokenised products impact

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) is seeking feedback on the implications of the growing market for tokenised products.Tokenisation, which involves converting real or virtual assets into digital tokens that can be stored and traded on a blockchain, has the potential to influe...

BD AI 04 Sep 2025