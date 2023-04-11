Apple’s 40% plunge in PC shipments is steepest among major computer makers

(Image: Bloomberg)

By Vlad SavovApple Inc’s personal computer shipments declined by 40.5% in the first quarter, the worst drop since the final three months of 2000, after sluggish demand and an industrywide glut hit the Mac maker especially hard.Shipments by all PC makers combined slumped 29% to 56.9 million units – and fell below the levels of early 2019 – as the demand surge driven by pandemic-era remote work evaporated, according to the International Data Corporation's (ICD) latest report. Among the market leaders, Lenovo Group Ltd a...