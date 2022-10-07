See full details
BNZ stalls fintech Akahu at last mile of API deal

Ben Moore

Fri, 07 Oct 2022

Akahu founder Josh Daniell said the terms of an API deal with BNZ are agreed, but the bank is stalling on signing. (Image: Akahu)
Tensions are rising between the Bank of New Zealand and Akahu, a local finance technology (fintech) company, as the country moves closer to open banking.Akahu gives businesses the ability to connect with consumers’ banking data to provide financial services.Akahu co-founder and chief executive Josh Daniell has published a blog post on the company’s website expressing frustration that BNZ has not yet signed an agreement, despite it accepting the terms in writing.The agreement would give Akahu safe and secure access to shared customer...

