CarbonCrop thinks AI could fix carbon offsets

CarbonCrop's AI tech can find and calculate carbon sequestration based on aerial and satellite imagery. (Image: CarbonCrop)

CarbonCrop, a startup spun out of the Nelson Artificial Intelligence Institute, has waded into the murky waters of native forest carbon offsets armed with cutting-edge tech and high hopes.Founded by chief technology officer Nick Butcher, CarbonCrop had raised a total of $3.5 million in two rounds – a seed and a bridge – both led by WNT Ventures and supported by K1W1, Icehouse Ventures and the Impact Enterprise Fund, as well as individual investors.The company used machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyse historical an...