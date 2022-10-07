See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched

Cauliflower ice-cream scoops up KiwiNet award

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Fri, 07 Oct 2022

Massey University student Mrinali Kumar picked up the Momentum Student Entrepreneur Award for her cauliflower ice-cream. (Image: Supplied)
Massey University student Mrinali Kumar picked up the Momentum Student Entrepreneur Award for her cauliflower ice-cream. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 07 Oct 2022
Cauliflower ice-cream, low-emission zinc recovery and a high-tech medical device picked up three KiwiNet prizes at its 10th annual "lab to business" awards in Auckland on Thursday night.KiwiNet is a joint venture between 19 research organisations and universities that works to take scientific research to the "investor-ready" stage. It is funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, its shareholders and corporate partners. Its 10th awards had seven categories, which celebrated people and products that h...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation
Wellington philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik wins in court over unpaid loans
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 07 Oct 2022

The Wellington property developer went to court against a man known for his role in the crowdfunded sale of an NZ beach.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Oct 07, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 07 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Opinion
Lessons from the castle: how to sell a new mayor to Auckland
Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka | Fri, 07 Oct 2022

The Firm's PR machine left no gap between the farewell of one monarch and the welcome of the other, to ensure an unbroken transfer of power.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.