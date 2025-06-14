Menu
‘Click’ Review: How to serve hot apps

(Image: WSJ)
Sat, 14 Jun 2025
By Michael LucaWithin five days of its launch, ChatGPT reached one million users, making it the fastest-growing consumer application at the time. Its immediate appeal highlights how quickly a product can grow when it captures imaginations and fills unmet needs.In Click: How to Make What People Want, Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky examine what makes a product or service resonate with consumers. 'Unique advantages'The authors outline a process for early-stage founders to follow in their quest to create the next revolutionary thing, beg...
