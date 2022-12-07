Cybersecurity 'expert' targeted in ransomware attack

Corry Tierney says the hacker had access to its "server environment". (Image: LinkedIn)

Mercury IT, described on its Australian website as offering cybersecurity and information technology managed services, has emerged as the weak link in a ransomware attack, compromising sensitive data across a range of its clients, including the Ministry of Justice. The attack, originally notified on Nov 30 and publicly disclosed on Tuesday, has sparked an investigation by the Privacy Commissioner. The Government Communications Security Bureau's (GCSB) National Cyber Security Centre has indicated providers contracted to Health NZ h...