Elon Musk may have just anointed a Twitter successor

Substack has 35 million readers, and 17,000 writers make money there. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 16 Apr 2023
By Tim CulpanA year ago this week, Elon Musk launched his takeover of Twitter. Since then, predictions of the platform’s demise haven’t panned out because, among other things, no clear alternative has emerged. His antics over the past few days indicate what he’s afraid of, though, and that starts to firm up the most likely successors.In the early days of Musk-run Twitter, decentralised platform Mastodon, upstart Post, and Indian lookalike Koo all appeared to have a shot at taking down the bird app. Despite enjoying significant...
Shane Jones wants to be king of the north
Politics

Shane Jones is confident he’s going to win the Northland seat. Other candidates say he’s going to come last.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Books

Has 200 years of science fiction prepared us for AI?

It was Darwin who first warned humans to be afraid of their hyper-intelligent machines. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: DomPo no mo', a cool $2 mill, Reading between the lines and more

Stuff's latest Succession plotline, a muscular proposition, alas poor ad placement and more. 

Paul McBeth 15 Apr 2023
The aliens have landed, and we created them
Technology

Numerous Cassandras claim it will be the end of mankind. They have a very good point.

Bloomberg 15 Apr 2023
Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ
Policy

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Apr 2023
Building resilience into data storage solutions
Technology Free

Sponsored and supplied by ChorusWhile power or network outages, cyber-attacks, accidents, and natural disasters don’t happen often, recent weather events in the North Island show they do happen. And it doesn’t have to be a large-scale event like a cyclone to cause significant dis...

Staff reporters 14 Apr 2023
Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere
Technology

Christchurch-based Kea Aerospace is planning its first solar-powered flights to the stratosphere after successful low-altitude tests.

Greg Hurrell 13 Apr 2023