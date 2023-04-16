Elon Musk may have just anointed a Twitter successor

Substack has 35 million readers, and 17,000 writers make money there. (Image: Bloomberg)

By Tim CulpanA year ago this week, Elon Musk launched his takeover of Twitter. Since then, predictions of the platform’s demise haven’t panned out because, among other things, no clear alternative has emerged. His antics over the past few days indicate what he’s afraid of, though, and that starts to firm up the most likely successors.In the early days of Musk-run Twitter, decentralised platform Mastodon, upstart Post, and Indian lookalike Koo all appeared to have a shot at taking down the bird app. Despite enjoying significant...