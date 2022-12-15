Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Ending the year on a fusion energy high

Ending the year on a fusion energy high
Scientists pointed laser beams at a tiny fuel pellet in a nuclear fusion reactor and produced slightly more energy than the lasers put in. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
In the mammoth task ahead of us to decarbonise the global economy so we can avoid the worst impacts of climate change, we’ve been warned against seeking ‘silver bullet’ solutions.No fancy carbon-capturing technology is going to save us, only a fundamental shift to solar, wind and geothermal power and wholesale behaviour change that generates less hot air in our daily lives.But government-funded labs around the world have indeed been quietly working on a silver bullet solution to the carbon problem for more than 50 years. Fusio...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Economy

Will tourism be a silver bullet?

An uncertain global environment could spell further trouble for the current account, if a forecast lift in tourism numbers doesn’t pan out.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Forestry company in liquidation

The company defaulted on its loans with the bank after not meeting the repayments since 2019.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Property

Accommodation is not just a public-sector problem

Rents in the capital are among the most expensive in the country and have overtaken the cost of renting in Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am

More Technology

Technology

Old but new: post-merge, 2degrees is all business

CEO Mark Callander says business customer growth is strong.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Technology

Commerce Commision proposes telco league tables

The Commerce Commission will seek feedback on a proposal to publish customer service and performance rankings of mobile internet and broadband providers.Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said complaints about telecommunications providers are up 17% on last year a...

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2022
News in Brief

Partly raises $37m in funding round

Europe’s Octopus Ventures led the round, which valued Partly at $180m after two years in operation.

Staff reporters 13 Dec 2022
Technology

Indigo/Manaaki: Vic Crone issues legal threat

Crone is the latest tech figure to issue legal threats in the escalating saga involving Auckland consultancy We Are Indigo.

Pattrick Smellie 12 Dec 2022