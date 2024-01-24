Menu
From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

Marama Labs has developed a ground-breaking spectrometer. (Image: Marama Labs)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
A New Zealand-Ireland deep tech company will use new seed funding worth €1.75 million (NZ$3.1m) to diversify from the wine industry into the life-sciences market.It’s a move that one backer believes will greatly speed up the development of life-saving vaccines.Marama Labs is a spin-out company based on research at the Raman Laboratory at Victoria University of Wellington. Chief executive Brendan Darby co-founded it with Matthias Meyer and Eric Le Ru.The company’s main product is its patented CloudSpec spectroscopy instrume...
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter
Economy

Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations.

Staff reporters 11:14am
Technology

NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 24, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Technology

After a sugar high of free money, these billion-dollar technologies need a nap
Technology

After a sugar high of free money, these billion-dollar technologies need a nap

Once overhyped and overpromised, some tech investment areas are finally facing reality.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
TradeWindow accelerates revenue growth
Markets

TradeWindow accelerates revenue growth

In its third-quarter update the company said it added $1.6m to trading revenue.

Victoria Young 22 Jan 2024
Ahiko: an AI-native startup taking on household energy bills
Technology

Ahiko: an AI-native startup taking on household energy bills

The co-founders simplified the labyrinthine energy usage comparison process.

Ben Moore 22 Jan 2024