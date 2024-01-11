Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Giant leap for Canterbury aerospace industry

Giant leap for Canterbury aerospace industry
Tāwhaki's new runway is nearing completion. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 11 Jan 2024
A fledgling project on a windswept Canterbury coast is just weeks away from completing a multimillion-dollar development that should cement the region’s role as New Zealand’s aerospace hub.Construction crews are laying the final seal on Tāwhaki’s National Aerospace Centre’s one-kilometre-long runway this month.Tāwhaki is a joint venture between the crown and two local Ngai Tahu rūnanga on 1,000 hectares at Kaitorete Spit. The narrow isthmus runs between the ocean and Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere, west of Banks Peninsula.&nb...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry

Our full interview with the white-hat hacker, who featured in episode 29.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Law & Regulation

US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato

High stakes for the NZ ComCom in global market decision.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato
Opinion

Bloomberg: The danger of talking down immigration down under

Curbing migrant numbers risks jeopardising Australian success story. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
The danger of talking down immigration down under

More Technology

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry

Our full interview with the white-hat hacker, who featured in episode 29.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato
Law & Regulation

US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato

High stakes for the NZ ComCom in global market decision.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
A journo's life aboard the government plane
Politics Summer Reads

A journo's life aboard the government plane

Pattrick Smellie looks back on his brushes with the Air Force VIP planes over the years.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Technology and AI in the workplace
Opinion

Julia Jones: Technology and AI in the workplace

My career has benefited from the advent of digital tools and artificial intelligence.

Julia Jones 5:00am