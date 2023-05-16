Menu
Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Google co-founders Sergey Brin (L) and Larry Page. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 16 May 2023
By Biz Carson Google’s co-founders are reaping the rewards of the artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy, adding more than US$18 billion (NZ$28.8b) to their combined wealth as the company unveiled a revamped search engine. Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4b this week to US$106.9b, while Sergey Brin’s rose US$8.9b to US$102.1b, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That was their biggest weekly gain since February 2021.Google will start experimenting with a more conversational search engine and has made...
2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network
Technology

2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network

The telco will send a test text over satellite next week.

Ben Moore 12:50pm
Economy

Market pricing calls Westpac’s bluff

The market is pricing in another 25-basis point rate hike next week to 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 12:05pm
Bloomberg

Erdogan falls short in Turkish election: run-off ahead

The president of the last two decades is clinging to power in a crucial election for Turkey as a democracy.

Bloomberg 11:02am
