Google search result woe raises consumer law questions

Ben Moore
Wed, 20 Jul 2022

A legal expert says you should always be cautious when buying online. (Image: Getty)
Google has quietly changed the way New Zealand customers find its products on the Google Store after one customer accidentally bought an older model of the Chromecast device.The customer clicked a Google search result bearing the name of one product but was redirected to a store selling a different product, which one legal expert said didn't fit easily into existing consumer protection frameworks.Google did not respond to BusinessDesk enquires about the issue, but has since changed the way search results from NZ redirect to the Google Store...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 20, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

Another chilly and wet day, another quiz for you to try and beat. Good luck and have fun.

Law & Regulation
TracPlus wins application for interim injunction on v2track
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

TracPlus took its former subsidiary to court and won after it refused to end a contract with one of its clients. 

Opinion
Ethical investment the new frontier for active managers
David Chaplin | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

The ability to switch out of companies whose environmental or social credentials suddenly change is a plus that active fund managers are leveraging for investors who like their returns with sprinkling of moral purity.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

