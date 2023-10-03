Menu
Govt invests $5.4m in new runway for Tāwhaki Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace plans to use the runway to test its new MK-II Aurora spaceplane. (Image: Dawn Aerospace)
Ben Moore
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
The government is providing Tāwhaki Aerospace Centre with a $5.4 million grant to fund most of a new sealed runway and hanger.Tāwhaki is a joint venture that is half-owned by the government and half by two iwi of the Kaitorete region where the centre is based, Te Taumutu Rūnanga and Wairewa Rūnanga.It aims to provide a site for aerospace companies to conduct research and development while rejuvenating the local environment.The runway and hangar will cost a total of $6.1m, with the balance of $700,000 to be paid by the iwi through their co-...
