The Wall Street Journal

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro review: is Apple’s most expensive phone worth it?

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro review: is Apple’s most expensive phone worth it?
(Image: WSJ)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
By Joanna SternApple, you’ve done it. You’ve finally got me to spend US$1,200 for an iPhone as big as Antarctica.After years of resisting the biggest size, I’ve fallen into the company’s titanium trap. Tim Cook is a Pro at Max-ing out our credit cards.The company really wants us to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max (in case you didn’t get my joke). In a year of dismal smartphone sales, Apple’s strategy is to get those of us who are spending to spend more. Its starting price is US$100 higher than that of the iPho...
