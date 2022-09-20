See full details
NZ tech start-up selected for Silicon Valley showcase

Marama Labs co-founders Matthias Meyer and Brendan Darby (Image: Marama Labs)
After blending physics with the art of winemaking, a New Zealand start-up has been chosen to showcase its wares in Silicon ValleyMarama Labs was spun out of Victoria University of Wellington in 2019. Its flagship product Cloudspec has gone down well with NZ winemakers and is now being marketed internationally. It is an advanced spectrometer developed to analyse hitherto hard-to-measure cloudy samples, making it especially useful in the wine industry.Now Marama Labs has been chosen from thousands of startups around the world to take part in...

Public sector Exclusive
Head of the public service rules on NZTA ads
Jem Traylen | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

Top official gives NZTA chair a slap on the wrist.

Sport
Midweek evening Bledisloe Cup games here to stay
Trevor McKewen | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

The Wallabies might feel hard done by on the field, but Rugby Australia will be pleased with the on-screen results.

Sustainable Finance
NZ launches values-based investment campaign
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

The government is hoping global investors will be drawn to New Zealand for its ethical business practices, as it launches its Do Good, Do Well campaign in New York.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

