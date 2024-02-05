Menu
NZ's newest broadband service is definitely just for techies

NZ's newest broadband service is definitely just for techies
Quic's broadband service is suitable only for technically savvy consumers. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
Vetta Group, a Timaru-based technology services company, has launched Quic, a retail broadband brand that takes a very different approach to customer service: it doesn't have any.This allows Quic to offer broadband at between $5 and $15 a month less than the major retailers, but it does so on the understanding that if there is an issue with a home network, the customers will figure it out for themselves.While this may sound alluring for those seeking to pinch pennies, the lower cost is not the main selling point; it’s actually about a...
Convention centre woes hammer Fletcher's share price
Markets Market close

Convention centre woes hammer Fletcher's share price

Market recovers after $165m blowout leads to sharp fall. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Property

Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown

'Cash burn' rate on ICC pegged at $750,000 a day.

Brent Melville 4:13pm
Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown
Infrastructure

Chorus slashes $200m from fibre investment plan

The 2025-28 total capital expenditure proposal is approximately $1.3 billion.

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Chorus slashes $200m from fibre investment plan

New Zealand needs more winners
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand needs more winners

'NZ is beautiful, but honestly, it feels like if I go there it's gonna suck'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
2degrees argues it, not One NZ, should buy Dense Air
Technology

2degrees argues it, not One NZ, should buy Dense Air

2degrees has raised concerns that the Commerce Commission is taking seriously.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Firms brought in robots. Now they need 'robot wranglers'
Technology

Firms brought in robots. Now they need ‘robot wranglers'

Lost and confused automatons are creating work for humans.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Feb 2024
Warp speed ahead? Not without space licences, says MBIE
Politics

Warp speed ahead? Not without space licences, says MBIE

MBIE doesn't have enough trained people to issue new space launch licences.

Dileepa Fonseka 02 Feb 2024