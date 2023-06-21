Menu
Scammers make $5.8m in first quarter

Credential harvesting – username and password theft – was the most reported issue. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ella Somers
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
New Zealanders lost almost $6 million from financial fraud in the first quarter of 2023 due to username and password theft.The Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert NZ) tallied up 1,968 cybercrime incidents in the three months ended March 31, up 12% from the December quarter.A total of 30% of incidents reported financial loss – 264 people lost between $100 and $1,000, while 16 people lost over $100,000.The losses bring the total reported to Cert NZ to $39.6m since the second quarter of 2021.Cert NZ's director, Rob Pope, said while th...
Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales
Business

Fletcher Building has pulled back its forecast Ebit during an investor presentation.

Staff reporters 9:32am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Some of the earlier proposed immigration changes have been 'rebalanced'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
