Tech in 2023: Four big changes for NZ

Tech in 2023: Four big changes for NZ
AI chatbots have become increasingly clever and convincing. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 29 Dec 2022
It’s that time of year when tech experts pull out their crystal balls, connect them to the wifi and try to predict what in the vast sea of technology will become the Next Big Thing. Of course, every business will be at a different stage in their use of tech, from digitally native startups to ageing insurance companies who still demand direct debit and send letters in the mail. This list is not looking at the bleeding edge, but rather what will be hitting its stride and entering the mainstream in NZ. We get control of our da...
Technology

Google offshoot eyes NZ for drone delivery service

A potential NZ operation came as Wing expanded in Australia.

Denise McNabb 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Liquidators can't get hold of Aubade Global Resources directors

The company was put into liquidation in December.

Riley Kennedy 6:00am

Opinion

Peter Griffin: The best tech books and newsletters of the year

Peter Griffin shares his top five newsletters and tech books.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Technology Free

Review: HP’s new 2-in-1 Spectre is a jack of all trades

Two-in-1s are tricky to do well but this one, though not perfect, actually does – for a price.

Ben Moore 25 Dec 2022
Technology

Eroad to pay $19.5m to wrap up Coretex deal

The earnout means Eroad paid $177.2 million to buy Coretex. 

Staff reporters 23 Dec 2022