The aliens have landed, and we created them

Could hyper-intelligent machines eventually topple humanity? (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 15 Apr 2023
By Niall FergusonIt is not every day that I read a prediction of doom as arresting as Eliezer Yudkowsky's in Time magazine last week. "The most likely result of building a superhumanly smart AI, under anything remotely like the current circumstances, is that literally everyone on Earth will die," he wrote. "Not as in 'maybe possibly some remote chance,' but as in 'that is the obvious thing that would happen'."If somebody builds a too-powerful AI, under present conditions, I expect tha...
On the Money

Stuff's latest Succession plotline, a muscular proposition, alas poor ad placement and more. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

If anybody wants to write about political, government or bureaucratic failures this week they have a smorgasbord of choices.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Mayor Brown's “lecture” at the Northern Club has sparked an important discussion.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Policy

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Apr 2023
Technology Free

Sponsored and supplied by ChorusWhile power or network outages, cyber-attacks, accidents, and natural disasters don’t happen often, recent weather events in the North Island show they do happen. And it doesn’t have to be a large-scale event like a cyclone to cause significant dis...

Staff reporters 14 Apr 2023
Technology

Christchurch-based Kea Aerospace is planning its first solar-powered flights to the stratosphere after successful low-altitude tests.

Greg Hurrell 13 Apr 2023
Technology

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 13 Apr 2023