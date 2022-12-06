Menu
Thousands of coronial files compromised in cyber attack

Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
A cyber attack on an external company has potentially compromised thousands of coronial files, the Ministry of Justice says.The attack was on a company that provided IT services to a third-party provider the ministry has contracts with. The ministry’s chief operating officer, Carl Crafar, said in a statement it's believed the incident had affected access to approximately 14,500 coronial files relating to the transportation of deceased people, and approximately 4,000 post-mortem reports. The coronial transport files are for c...
