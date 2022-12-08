Time to make up for R&D’s lost decade

Finnish PM Sanna Marin, left, with PM Jacinda Ardern, says it's crucial to spend on innovation and development. (Image: Getty)

The fleeting visit last week by Sanna Marin, Finland’s prime minister, was worth it alone for the advice she gave our own prime minister.“I think it is very important to invest in research, development and innovation,” she told Q&A host Jack Tame. “We are now sharing a goal with opposition parties to increase our research and development investments to 4% [of gross domestic product] by 2030,” she said of Finland’s innovation goal, which will be enshrined in legislation.The increase from the current l...