Time to make up for R&D’s lost decade
Finnish PM Sanna Marin, left, with PM Jacinda Ardern, says it's crucial to spend on innovation and development. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 08 Dec 2022
The fleeting visit last week by Sanna Marin, Finland’s prime minister, was worth it alone for the advice she gave our own prime minister.“I think it is very important to invest in research, development and innovation,” she told Q&A host Jack Tame. “We are now sharing a goal with opposition parties to increase our research and development investments to 4% [of gross domestic product] by 2030,” she said of Finland’s innovation goal, which will be enshrined in legislation.The increase from the current l...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Fonterra sours on milk price, sweeter on earnings

The dairy co-op now expects to pay farmers up to $9.50 per kg of milk solids.

Rebecca Howard 9:10am
Finance

Rakon shareholders want a dividend, please

The company told shareholders last year it would pay a dividend, then this year said it wouldn't.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

Technology

Movie making in the cloud, what’s in it for NZ?

There could be a silver lining for NZ’s film and TV industry in Hollywood's transition to cloud-based film-making.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Technology

Cybersecurity 'expert' targeted in ransomware attack

A trans-Tasman IT consultancy is the entry point for a malicious attack risking government files.

Staff reporters 07 Dec 2022
Technology

Dawn Aerospace raises $20 million in venture capital

Icehouse Ventures has made one of its largest investments in an NZ company.

Oliver Lewis 07 Dec 2022
Technology

GCSB unit leads govt response to cyberattack

The response is at an early stage.

Staff reporters 06 Dec 2022