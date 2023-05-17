Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

World-leading AI platform aims to make companies' climate reporting pain-free

World-leading AI platform aims to make companies' climate reporting pain-free
Carmen Vicelich. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 17 May 2023
A new artificial intelligence-driven tool promises to take the guesswork out of climate reporting at a time when companies are still grappling with how to pull that data together.The Generate Zero platform, known as Footprint, was developed by New Zealand data analysis company Data Insight, which was founded by chief executive Carmen Vicelich about 10 years ago. She said it was one of the first such initiatives in the world.Generate Zero is now being spun out as a standalone company. It was formally launched at an event called 'From ideas t...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Highway network at 'tipping point'

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 8:03am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Highway network at 'tipping point'
Policy

The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

Carbon scorecards, a $2 billion holiday debt, career moves and more.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

More Technology

2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network
Technology

2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network

The telco will send a test text over satellite next week.

Ben Moore 16 May 2023
Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock
Technology

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 16 May 2023
We're missing out on $7.8b in the economy each year
Economy

We're missing out on $7.8b in the economy each year

NZ is dropping down the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Rankings. 

Bridget Snelling 15 May 2023
NZ space firm Zenno closing on $80m in pre-sales
Technology

NZ space firm Zenno closing on $80m in pre-sales

The company says it's disrupting 60-year-old technology for satellite 'pointing'.

Pattrick Smellie 15 May 2023