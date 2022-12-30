Extraordinary lives we lost this year

The outpouring of grief when Queen Elizabeth II died was enormous. (Image: Getty)

By Ann Wroe, The Economist's Obituaries EditorOne death in particular dominated this year: that of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The obituary had been long prepared, of course, but articles written in advance seldom feel adequate when the time comes. This certainly didn’t. The outpouring of grief was enormous, and to offer up merely a page of tribute, even with articles elsewhere, did not seem nearly enough. But death is the great equaliser, and at The Economist a single-page obituary has long served both monarch and...