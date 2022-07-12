See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
The Economist

Obituary: Abe Shinzo, the champion of Japan

The Economist
Tue, 12 Jul 2022

Obituary: Abe Shinzo, the champion of Japan
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is welcomed to NZ on a state visit in 2014. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Tue, 12 Jul 2022
RELATED
Abe Shinzo had already guaranteed his place in Japan’s history books. As prime minister from 2012 to 2020, he served longer than any other post-war leader.When an assassin shot him at an election-campaign event on July 8th, Mr Abe, 67, also became the first Japanese head of government to be killed in the post-war era. The shooting is a tragic coda to the life of one of the most consequential politicians of modern Japan.Though as a boy he dreamed of becoming a filmmaker, Abe’s path into politics was all but predetermined. Like many o...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
Contract price fixed for $683m Christchurch stadium
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 12 Jul 2022

The company overseeing the project is recommending councillors approve an extra $150m.

Opinion
Why the mega-polytech mess is so politically dangerous for Labour
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 12 Jul 2022

All signs point to a botched implementation of the mega-merger of the country's polytechnics. Coinciding with a skills crisis and a reform agenda full of big centralising reforms, the issue is dangerous for Labour.

Markets
Trade Window announces $10m capital raise: 'The time for digital trade is now'
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 12 Jul 2022

New shares will be offered in the placement at 70 cents, which is a 31% discount from Monday’s closing price of $1.01. 

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.