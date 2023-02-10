Menu
The lessons from the Chinese spy balloon

(Image: The Economist)
The Economist
The Economist
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
China and America are drifting towards a cold war. Distrust is turning into something far more disruptive: a contest between two irreconcilable powers, each sure that the other is bent on thwarting its rival’s core ambitions and interests. The shooting down of a Chinese balloon off South Carolina is a test of whether the two countries have the wisdom and the will to stop confrontations from spiralling out of control. The results so far are mixed.Scary risksViewed optimistically, the downing of China’s blimp is a stroke of...
Energy

Future electricty prices 'perplexing'

A Forsyth Barr analyst suspects some mispricing of wholesale electricity futures.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

Earnings season forecast is for sunny results

Analysts say February reports will feature robust growth and few downgrades.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Energy

How Vector weathered the last flood

A look at how Vector got through the last flood and is preparing for the next.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

