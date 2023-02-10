The lessons from the Chinese spy balloon

(Image: The Economist)

China and America are drifting towards a cold war. Distrust is turning into something far more disruptive: a contest between two irreconcilable powers, each sure that the other is bent on thwarting its rival’s core ambitions and interests. The shooting down of a Chinese balloon off South Carolina is a test of whether the two countries have the wisdom and the will to stop confrontations from spiralling out of control. The results so far are mixed.Scary risksViewed optimistically, the downing of China’s blimp is a stroke of...