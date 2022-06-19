Winter solstice approaches as parts of the country lie under a thick layer of snow. This is cuddle weather. It's a time for soups and stews, David Lynch TV marathons and hibernating to avoid the cold.

This is also knitwear season. Garments fashioned in merino, cashmere and perino (a dreamy blend of possum and merino fibres) are on my mind. We do knitwear so well in this country, so you’ll want to shop local. Here are 10 of my favourite choices on offer.

Standard Issue Illusion merino dress, $479

If you’re not versed in the art, a knitwear dress may seem rather intimidating. Questions arise – how will I wear this type of piece if the figure-hugging look isn’t for me? I’ll argue a merino dress makes a wonderfully warm foundation for layering. Add chunky boots and a lightweight long-line trench coat and you’re ready to comfortably tackle a crisp winter day. Shop

Wynn Hamlyn argyle bungee sweater, $425

Wynn Hamlyn’s zip-front jumpers are an iconic NZ fashion purchase and it’s a shape the fashion house has been exploring for many seasons now. The star this season is this argyle-shaped bungee detail. Shop

Elle + Riley Freda cashmere flared pants, $598

Long-haul flight on the cards? Look no further than a pair of cashmere pants. Arrive looking chic and at ease. For a relaxed workwear look, pair these with a very thick and crisp oversized cotton shirt, chunky boots and a relaxed-fit blazer. Shop

Rodebjer Alexa knit, $750

Muse boutique has a beautiful selection of local and international brands, and its knitwear offering is second to none. You’ll notice a lot of the pieces hanging in this store are a hefty investment, but when knitwear is well looked after, it will become your companion for a multitude of winters. Shop

Marle Adelina perino singlet, $270

Are you across perino? It is a soft-yarn blend of merino wool spun with soft NZ possum fur fibre and is luxury at its best. It's softer than cashmere, warmer than merino and is easy to care for. No more Sunday afternoons spent removing pilling from the inner sleeves of your knits. Shop

Ahipao cashmere socks, from $79

A little piece of something special for your feet, these provide warmth and insulation from the biting winter cold. You’ll want to treat your purchase with respect. Hand-washing or a gentle machine cycle is best, and always dry them on the line – never, ever in the dryer, trust me. Shop

Max recycled cashmere jogger, $200, and cardigan, $230

Max seemed to have mastered the art of the cashmere blend without the hefty price tag and if the piece I’ve had hanging in my own closet for the past few winters is anything to go by, the garments are quality and long-lasting. The business is now working with a recycled cashmere yarn which is blended with 60% merino. Shop

Wixii Chi merino skirt, $225

A full-length skirt made to fit and hug the form, this is handcrafted in lightweight merino and comes in earthy options of spice or chartreuse. Pair with a thick oversized roll-necked jumper and trainers for an easy weekend option. Shop

Harris Tapper Margaux jumper, $649

A jumper with an oversized silhouette that can be worn one of two ways – with the large neck folded around the décolletage for daywear, or pulled down to expose the shoulders for a glamorous and seasonal eveningwear look. Shop

La Tribe sheepy slip-ons, $130

La Tribe sheepskin slippers have become a local icon, but the sheepy slip-on clogs are the new kids in town. If the slide variation was leaving your toes out in the cold, this iteration is for you. With a humble $130 price tag, these also make a wonderful gift. Shop

