It’s hard to think of a recent movie that’s had as much hype so far out from its release date as millennial-favourite auteur Greta Gerwig’s big-screen imagining of the beloved Barbie.

Despite the film still being a year away from our big screens, would-be fans have already latched on to the promise of a fun, nostalgic and no doubt slightly tongue-in-cheek trip with the world’s most iconic doll.

The internet’s been falling into a frenzy with each new on-set pic of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in their Barbie and Ken get-ups, and, of course, with Barbie having provided a first introduction to fashion for many, it’s no surprise that the fashion world would jump in on the excitement with a new trend.

Bright, playful, and with an 80s-tinged "more is more" aesthetic, the "Barbiecore" aesthetic has become the mood of the northern hemisphere summer, injecting a bit of fun and optimism at a time when the world is feeling pretty grim.

And with us here in NZ currently trudging through the midwinter funk (deepened by under-the-pump markets and immune systems), a bit of feel-good dressing seems like a welcome reprieve, no matter how frivolous.

While Barbiecore centres around a particularly energetic shade of neon pink – "Valentino pink PP", to be precise, created in a collaboration between Pantone and the fashion house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli – there’s flexibility here to incorporate the trend with the pink of your choosing, whether it be a shot of dayglo or a more tonal, office-friendly take.

As Barbie herself would say, you can be anything.

Kate Sylvester Lux shift dress, $479

If you want to be a true Barbiecore purist, this fuchsia shade is a near-bang-on approximation of the aforementioned Valentino pink PP. The intense colourway is balanced out with signature Kate Sylvester touches in the elegant length and whimsical gathered neckline and cuffs. The pleating also means it doesn’t crease – making it the ideal throw-on-and-go piece to see you through winter and into spring. Shop

Paris Georgia sateen shirt, $540

This signature Paris Georgia shirt is back this season in a universally flattering dusty pink. Wear alone or layered over a fine merino skivvy for extra warmth, and pair with jeans, slim-cut pants, or – if you really want to commit to the look – the matching full-length skirt. Shop

Merry People Bobbi gumboots, $169

These gumboots from Melbourne-base brand Merry People have been all over my Instagram feed recently, and as I write this while looking out on another rainy Auckland day, I gotta say they’re selling me. A perfect balance between fashion and function means they’ll be equally as handy when you stroll up to grab a coffee as when you're stomping through the dog park, and the soft pink and maroon colourway is *chef’s kiss*. Shop

Acne Studios Canada New scarf, $329

Cosy and comforting, but still retaining Acne’s signature minimalist aesthetic, this oversized scarf is a never-stop-making-this cult favourite for the Swedish brand. The blush-pink colourway makes the perfect soft entry into Barbiecore. Shop

Marni Mini panelled leather shoulder bag, $3363

Combining two huge current trends – Barbiecore and the return of the "baguette" (the accessory, not the bread) – this Marni bag is quite simply a delight, and you just know it would bring a rude amount of joy to any outfit. To the top of the wish list it goes. Shop

Videris Angela bra, $90

Local lingerie brand Videris make some of the comfiest bras and undies you’ll ever wear and they, too, have jumped on the Barbiecore bandwagon (ok, maybe not deliberately) with this hot-pink colourway. Shop

Workshop mohair short-sleeved sweater, $329

In my opinion the short-sleeve sweater is a bit of an unsung winter hero, if only for the fact that you can layer it under a blazer or other jacket without it getting all bunchy like its long-sleeved counterpart (a personal pet peeve). This Workshop version is soft and gorgeous, and the hot pink provides a real mood boost on these grey days. Shop

Jimmy Choo Aurelie heels, $1094

There’s no Barbie accessory more iconic than those famous hot-pink heels, and this Jimmy Choo pair are the stuff of both my child and adulthood dreams. The satin is the precise shade of Barbiecore pink, while the pearl foot straps give an extra layer of hyper-feminine elegance. Shop

Maggie Marilyn Power to You pants, $655

Designer Maggie Hewitt has been championing Barbie pink since well before the TikTok kids declared it cool, so I’d be remiss not to include her here. These stretch-fit, mid-rise pants look equally as badass with a sweater and low-cut sneakers as paired with their matching blazer and heels. Shop

Elle + Riley quilted cashmere scuff slippers, $198

These cold, dark mornings require an extra little incentive to tear yourself out of bed — and the idea of padding to the coffee machine in these lush bubblegum-pink clouds could be just what you need. Shop

