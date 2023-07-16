This is not an article about a petrol-powered Maserati.

The Maserati Grecale is a terrible, terrific vehicle to drive. Its raw energy and unbridled power make it a splendidly difficult beast to control.

And by this, I mean that trying to drive within the speed limit requires constant concentration, because the mere slip of a little toe on the accelerator pushes the speed to stratospheric proportions.

Strap on some wings and Rocket Lab could borrow this thing to reach space.

Angry ball of fury

This article is absolutely not a review of a petrol-powered, non-hybrid, non-electric three-litre v6 twin-turbo Maserati Grecale Trofeo.

That’s because we here at BusinessDesk review only electric cars and efficient hybrids. The Grecale Trofeo is neither of those things.

So I am not going to write about it, even though Maserati lent it to me for the weekend and it is an angry ball of fury that wants to smash speed limits and destroy every corner it approaches.

Something went askew

I’m not going to write about how it is so quick that I was repeatedly scared, or about how it shares the same engine as the Maserati MC20 super car.

I was meant to be reviewing the hybrid GT or Modena models, in advance of the fully electric version arriving later this year.

That would have made more sense, but something went askew and here I am. He he.

If I was more of a petrolhead, I would have understood from the beginning that the top-of-the-line Trofeo is not a hybrid. But it sure is fun.

Emblem of change: Maserati is moving toward a full electric range. (Image: Maserati) The Grecale (it’s named after a Greek wind) is Maserati’s first foray into EVs and is meant to underpin the revival of the Italian brand. It goes up against the Porsche Macan, Audi Q5, BMW X3 and so on.

The entry-level model is the GT, a two-litre turbocharged hybrid that will do 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds. It costs $124,000 and generates an impressive 220kW of power and 450Nm of torque.

The Modena is also a hybrid and will do 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds with the same engine. Price is $145,000, power output is 242kW and torque is 450Nm.

The Trofeo, which I am totally not writing about, does 0-100km/h in a startling 3.8 seconds and generates 389kW of power and 620Nm of torque.

Stunningly fast

I might have thought that the fuel economy of the car I was lent was a bit rubbish for a hybrid, at about 11.6 litres per 100km. And I should also have noticed there was no regenerative power gauge on the dashboard.

To be honest, I would have felt a bit like an idiot for missing all of this if I was writing about it, but if you want really serious motoring journalism, might I recommend Driven Car Guide. For the occasional face plant, stick around.

If I had driven the Trofeo anywhere on an open road, I would have discovered how stunningly fast it is. The car is so responsive that a light tap on the accelerator would be enough to push you to the types of speed that would see the vehicle impounded.

Aircon finger control

Luckily, I didn’t do that, because I would have absolutely terrified myself and have had to slam on the brakes and then have a little think about my life choices.

The interior is classy and simple, with three large screens. The most innovative thing is that sliding a finger vertically anywhere on the main screen will increase or decrease the aircon temperature setting, and sliding horizontal works the fan. This means you don’t have to tap the right screen buttons as you barrel along the highway.

There is leather almost everywhere, all beautifully stitched in brick red.

Stark difference

The start/stop button is mounted on the steering wheel, as is the driving modes knob. I would have found a stark difference in power and performance between Comfort, Sport or Corsa modes, helped by the responsive air suspension.

There’s also a nice touch when reversing. The gear paddles switch between driving forwards and backwards. Very welcome when parking.

In a car this fast, some things that are dangerous in a normal vehicle are suddenly options. Mostly, this means significantly faster overtaking times so you don’t need quite so much distance to obliterate the slow Hyundai in your way.

Well worth a look

On the flipside, and as mentioned above, you also need to keep a keen eye on the heads-up display.

The Grecale Folgore electric version will land in the next few months and will be well worth a look. A generous 105kw/h battery produces 410kW of power and 800Nm of torque (about a quarter more than the three-litre petrol version), thanks to 250kW motors on each axle.

I look forward to driving it. We only do hybrids and EVs at BusinessDesk, of course.

The all-electric Grecale Folgore will be available in New Zealand later this year. (Image: Maserati)