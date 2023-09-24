Blended reds include some of the most expensive and age-worthy wines produced in this country.

They include bordeaux reds – blends of the classic bordeaux varieties cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot and malbec.

Blending several varieties introduces a kaleidoscope of different flavours, which, if they are chosen carefully, create satisfyingly complex wines.

What’s so good about complexity? Think about classical music. Play a few simple notes on one instrument and it will soon become fairly boring. Now listen to a full orchestra playing a complex piece of music. It is richer, more satisfying and certainly more stimulating.

Ripening levels

The majority of New Zealand’s blended reds are produced in Hawke’s Bay or on Waiheke Island because the climate there is best suited to the heat-seeking varieties listed above.

Blended reds have been made for centuries in Bordeaux. The grape varieties were originally chosen to provide a spread of ripening levels.

If bad weather damaged the early-ripening crop, the winemakers still had the late-ripening grapes to save their vintage from being a total disaster. Over many centuries, they were able to fine-tune their vineyards by matching different grape varieties to the soils they favoured.

New Zealand’s history of blended-red production can be measured in decades rather than centuries, but our winemakers are able to learn from the French and apply 21st-century technology to get the best out of our vineyards and winemaking.

Trailblazer

Until the 1980s, few wine drinkers believed that this country could make high-quality blended reds. Te Mata Coleraine proved that we could and blazed a trail for others to follow.

I have recommended below a selection of NZ labels that have consistently performed with distinction over a number of years.

If you plan to buy a quantity of different blended red labels, it might be worth inviting a few friends to a “Ripper Red evening”. Buy some of the wines from my list and split the cost with your friends.

If one wine earns a large share of the votes, it could be worth taking orders at the party and negotiating a sharp price from a winery or retailer.

The prices given here are from recent vintages and are indicative only. It pays to shop around. Use the wine-searcher.com app to find the best price and most convenient outlet.

Puriri Hills Pope, Clevedon, $240

Deep, inky red with ripe, intense berry and savoury flavours that include cassis, coffee/mocha, liquorice and spicy French oak supported by a structure of sweet, firm tannins. Very impressive wine indeed. It deserves to be allowed to age in bottle for at least 8 to 10 years. Very collectible wine that would raise a few eyebrows in Bordeaux.

Obsidian Reserve The Mayor, Waiheke, $70

A blend of cabernet franc, petit verdot and malbec. Dense, sweet fruit nicely balances a backbone of fine tannins. This is clearly built for the long haul although it can certainly be appreciated now. Superb wine, especially from a favourable vintage.

Craggy Range Sophia, Hawke’s Bay, $140

A blend of merlot and cabernet franc from the Gimblett Gravels district. Beautifully scented wine with intense cherry/berry, dark-fleshed plum, a suggestion of floral and spicy French oak flavours. Well-structured wine with gently mouthwatering acidity and an impressively lengthy finish. Should age well.

Obsidian The Obsidian Reserve, Waiheke, $88

A blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, merlot, petit verdot and malbec. Ripe, oaky/woody wine with blackberry, blackcurrant, wood smoke, dried herb and mixed spices balanced by fine, drying tannins.

Soho JC Reserve, Waiheke, $150

A blend of merlot 59%, Malbec 25% and Petit Verdot 16%. Intense wine with ripe cherry/berry/blackberry, chocolate/mocha, liquorice and spice flavours. Impressive wine that, like many great reds, clearly has ageing potential but can certainly be appreciated right now. Rippling with energy.

Paritua Stone Paddock Scarlet, Hawke’s Bay, $24.99

Intense, almost chewy red with cassis, dark berry, dark chocolate, dried herbs, cedar, vanilla and nutty oak. A blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. Good cellaring potential – needs time to mellow. A remarkable buy at this price.

Clearview Old Olive Block, Hawke’s Bay, $45

A blend of cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, malbec and merlot. Moderately intense red with an attractive core of sweet floral and berry-fruit flavours together with a seasoning of spice and savoury characters. Delicious now but it should gain complexity with bottle age. Good buying at this price.

Kennedy Point Hauraki, Waiheke, $49

A blend of merlot and malbec. Inky red with ripe, generous cherry/berry, chocolate/mocha, vanilla, spice/anise, dark-fleshed plum and spicy oak flavours. Firmly structured but still quite accessible. Best with a few more years’ bottle age and/or with hearty red-meat dishes.

Man O’ War Ironclad, Waiheke, $49.90

A blend of merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot and cabernet sauvignon that combines density with complexity. Alcohol sweetness balances ripe tannins to give a pleasantly dry finish. Accessible now but should develop well with bottle age.

Decibel Testify, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay, $56

A blend of 60% malbec, 40% merlot. Dense, ripe, sweet berry-fruit, plum, chocolate/moccha and vanilla flavours. Generously proportioned wine that is deliciously accessible now but promises to deliver much more with further bottle age.