Sav's acidity loses it some fans, but it's still NZ's global hit

Sav's acidity loses it some fans, but it's still NZ's global hit
Blank Canvas's 2019 syrah from the Gimblett Gravels region of Hawke’s Bay came in for high praise in an influential European wine magazine. (Image: Blank Canvas)
Bob Campbell MW
Bob Campbell MW
Sun, 28 Jan 2024
At a dinner party with a few old friends, the conversation drifted onto the subject of wine tastes and how they had changed over the years. “I once loved sauvignon blanc”, said Andrew, an Auckland chef, “but my love affair turned sour about a decade ago, and I have hardly touched it since." Actually, “sour” is an appropriate word to describe the end of my own relationship with savvy. I suddenly found it too acidic. Can you recommend a wine that might rekindle my passion for this passionfruit-fla...
NZ Open tees up $2m in prize money

Ryan Fox is interested but is yet to confirm his playing schedule.

Staff reporters 5:00am
The radical changes coming to London's financial heart

Roadways to be ripped up for wide footpaths, bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly spaces.

Bloomberg 5:00am
