Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Britney Spears' new memoir: ‘I'm roaring back to life’

Britney Spears' new memoir: ‘I'm roaring back to life’
Britney Spears when she was rocketing to stardom. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 29 Oct 2023
By Ellen GamermanIn the new memoir from Britney Spears, the lows sing the loudest.One of many rock-bottom moments in The Woman in Me, released this week, came at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. Spears was supposed to be launching her comeback, performing the hot-and-heavy single Gimme More from her album Blackout – a record she calls “the thing I’m most proud of in my whole career”.But she wasn’t well. Not long before, she had shaved her head and gone to rehab. She was fighting for custody of her two children...
Gilt trip: new restaurant needs a bit more personality
The Life

Gilt trip: new restaurant needs a bit more personality

Josh Emett's latest eatery, in central Auckland, has an identity crisis.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The Life

Review: Zero-alcohol beers that are still deliciously refreshing

Producers of craft brews are a passionate lot – and it shows.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Review: Zero-alcohol beers that are still deliciously refreshing
The Life Free Review

The empire (Toyota) strikes back

The new RZ450E shows the Japanese carmaker is catching up to Tesla.

Matt Martel 5:00am
The empire (Toyota) strikes back

More The Life

Gilt trip: new restaurant needs a bit more personality
The Life

Gilt trip: new restaurant needs a bit more personality

Josh Emett's latest eatery, in central Auckland, has an identity crisis.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Review: Zero-alcohol beers that are still deliciously refreshing
The Life

Review: Zero-alcohol beers that are still deliciously refreshing

Producers of craft brews are a passionate lot – and it shows.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
The empire (Toyota) strikes back
The Life Free Review

The empire (Toyota) strikes back

The new RZ450E shows the Japanese carmaker is catching up to Tesla.

Matt Martel 5:00am
Review: Sony nails it again with the true wireless XM5s
The Life Free

Review: Sony nails it again with the true wireless XM5s

The preeminent audio company proves it still has the goods.

Ben Moore 22 Oct 2023