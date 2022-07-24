Many of us have become used to working from home, but there’s a good chance by now you’ll be spending at least some of your time once again in an office environment.

There’s a lot that’s good about working in the office – watercooler conversations, fewer Zoom meetings, more collaboration – but there could also be ways office life is negatively affecting your health. Keep an eye out for these wellbeing-zappers.

Back-to-back meetings and workload overload

Whether they’re online or in a meeting room, hours of stacked-up meetings are not conducive to wellbeing.

Sitting has been deemed "the new smoking". Evidence from a growing number of studies shows spending long days sitting is associated with a similar risk of premature death to obesity and smoking.

Sitting for more than seven hours a day is also linked with a whole cluster of health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and even dementia.

On the mental health front, there’s evidence long-term sitters are also far more likely to experience anxiety and depression.

Feeling chained to our desks by a huge workload can be just as bad as too many meetings. And both situations mean we’re less likely to have time to step out and eat something healthy: cue a snack-box or vending-machine rummage or an after-work blowout.

What to do:

Schedule your meetings for just past the hour (11.10am rather than 11am, for example) so you have time to get up, walk around and refresh.

Block out a proper lunch break in your diary. Try standing or walking meetings, and investigate an adjustable desk for at least part of the day.