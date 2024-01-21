Menu
How Fashion Quarterly came back from the brink

FQ's editor-in-chief Sarah Murray. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Sun, 21 Jan 2024
At the height of the covid pandemic, staff at Fashion Quarterly magazine watched the infamous ‘Zoom of doom’ as owner Bauer Media announced its immediate exit from New Zealand. Nearly four years on and two ownership changes later, the title has proven to be one of NZ’s more resilient consumer magazines, surviving to grow its 40-year-old brand.Four months after Bauer’s controversial decision to exit NZ, which left many household names to their fate, Fashion Quarterly and Home magazine were snapped up by independent publis...
Review: Gemmayze Street is for everyone
The Life Eating Out

Review: Gemmayze Street is for everyone

Sit down, look around and you will see the place truly is for all. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The Life

Review: Piha's Aryeh restaurant: unique, wild and seasonal

Lucas Parkinson's first near-Auckland venture is well worth the drive.

Brent Melville 14 Jan 2024
Review: Piha's Aryeh restaurant: unique, wild and seasonal
The Life

What you've heard about resilience is probably wrong

Books promoting mental toughness to deal with adversity overlook what really matters.

Bloomberg 14 Jan 2024
What you've heard about resilience is probably wrong

