How solar roofs are being used to power electric cars

How solar roofs are being used to power electric cars
A concept solar car. (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 02 Apr 2023
By Kyle StockEvery two years, engineering students from across the US compete in the American Solar Challenge, where around 10 schools cobble together a car designed to go as far as possible, powered exclusively by the sun. In 2022, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology took the top prize with a car that looked like a ping-pong table had sprouted wheels. On its best day, the Nimbus travelled an impressive 1,398km. Of course, there were just a few impracticalities to contend with: it couldn't carry a passenger, for one, let alo...
Four NZ wine brands rated as among the Top 50 in the world
The Life Free

Four NZ wine brands rated as among the Top 50 in the world

Felton Road, Villa Maria, Cloudy Bay and Craggy Range honoured by a global panel. 

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am
The Life Free

My Net Worth: Kirk Hope, chief executive of BusinessNZ

The business frontman has a big regret and – no surprise – it's to do with the government.

Ella Somers 5:00am
My Net Worth: Kirk Hope, chief executive of BusinessNZ
The Life Free

Transtasman cousins do battle over a fresh lick of paint

Awards show how colour can be a versatile design tool in the home and workplace.

BusinessDesk staff 5:00am
Transtasman cousins do battle over a fresh lick of paint

