How solar roofs are being used to power electric cars

A concept solar car. (Image: Depositphotos)

By Kyle StockEvery two years, engineering students from across the US compete in the American Solar Challenge, where around 10 schools cobble together a car designed to go as far as possible, powered exclusively by the sun. In 2022, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology took the top prize with a car that looked like a ping-pong table had sprouted wheels. On its best day, the Nimbus travelled an impressive 1,398km. Of course, there were just a few impracticalities to contend with: it couldn't carry a passenger, for one, let alo...