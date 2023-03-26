Menu
I saw America snatch defeat from victory in Iraq

Cheered on by jubilant locals, US soldiers toppled a statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad. (Image: AP)
Bloomberg
Sun, 26 Mar 2023
By Bobby Ghosh Twenty years ago this week, I watched the start of the US-led invasion of Iraq on TV in a hotel room in Amman, Jordan, wondering whether it was good or bad luck that I was not in Baghdad to experience the so-called “shock and awe” bombing campaign. I had been forced to leave only a few days before, as the government of Saddam Hussein had begun selectively evicting foreign journalists.  The Ministry of Information wanted to reduce the number of unruly cats it would have to herd when hostilities broke out...
Review: Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is my dream work phone
The Life Free

Review: Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is my dream work phone

While the specs may not blow your mind, the hinge and the usability probably will.

Ben Moore 5:00am
The Life

Opinions, even if offensive, should be debated, not censored

As in NZ, the right to present views others object to has been in the news in the US.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Opinions, even if offensive, should be debated, not censored
The Life Free

My Net Worth: ​​​​​Tiffani Graydon, CEO, Yealands

The company leader is proud of the NZ wine industry's success internationally.

Ella Somers 5:00am
My Net Worth: ​​​​​Tiffani Graydon, CEO, Yealands

