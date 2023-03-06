Jones breaks local hearts to grab NZ Open

Brendan Jones, with the Brodie Breeze trophy, his first win in four years. (Image: Photosport)

Australian Brendan Jones left it late on Sunday but did enough to walk away with the silverware and the biggest share of the $1.65 million purse at the 2023 New Zealand Open at Millbrook.The Canberra native carded an 18-under, landing his first NZ Open win, breaking a four-year winless spell for the 48-year-old veteran, a regular fixture on the Japanese tour.In the end, it was two consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th and then again on the 17th that proved the margin of victory, breaking the hearts of local Queenstown professional Ben Campbe...