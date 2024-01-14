Menu
The Life

My Net Worth: Adam Shaver, managing director, BMW Group NZ

Adam Shaver says vehicle pricing has helped 'insulate' BMW in the EV market. (Image: BMW)
Brent Melville
Sun, 14 Jan 2024
Welcome to My Net Worth, our regular column on the lives and motivations of our country’s top business, legal and political players, in their own words.Canadian Adam Shaver stepped into the driver’s seat of BMW’s New Zealand operations in April 2022 after a career spanning two decades across operations, sales and marketing in the North American and German markets. His NZ role puts him in charge of 40 local staff with a network of 10 dealerships. He classes himself as a "car nut", but it wasn’t always that way &...
Review: Piha's Aryeh restaurant: unique, wild and seasonal
The Life

Lucas Parkinson's first near-Auckland venture is well worth the drive.

Brent Melville 14 Jan 2024
The Life

What you've heard about resilience is probably wrong

Books promoting mental toughness to deal with adversity overlook what really matters.

Bloomberg 14 Jan 2024
The Life

UFO clubs aren’t just for the tinfoil-hat brigade now

Believers come out of the shadows after hearings at the US Congress.

The Wall Street Journal 14 Jan 2024
