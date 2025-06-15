Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: Chris Bishop, Cabinet minister

My Net Worth: Chris Bishop, Cabinet minister
Senior Cabinet minister Chris Bishop holds several key portfolios, including infrastructure and transport. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Sun, 15 Jun 2025
Chris Bishop is the minister for infrastructure, transport and RMA reform, among other things. The MP for Hutt South is a cricket tragic and Shihad obsessive who has worked in and around politics since 2007, aside from a stint at tobacco company Philip Morris as corporate affairs manager.I was born at Hutt Hospital in September 1983. I attended Eastern Hutt School, Hutt Intermediate, and secondary school at HIBS (Hutt International Boys’ School), located up the line at Trentham. I took the train to and from school every day – didn&r...
Yealink WH64 dual wireless DECT headset review
The Life Free

Yealink WH64 dual wireless DECT headset review

It's one of those products you need in your office to make life all the easier.

Jacques Steenkamp 15 Jun 2025
The Life

Ford Ranger PHEV first drive: rough summary

What’s this new ute all about then?

David Linklater 15 Jun 2025
Ford Ranger PHEV first drive: rough summary
The Life

Here are the 10 best hotels in the world

Its top 10 list consists entirely of tied scores for the top prize.

Bloomberg 15 Jun 2025
Here are the 10 best hotels in the world

More The Life

Yealink WH64 dual wireless DECT headset review
The Life Free

Yealink WH64 dual wireless DECT headset review

It's one of those products you need in your office to make life all the easier.

Jacques Steenkamp 15 Jun 2025
Ford Ranger PHEV first drive: rough summary
The Life

Ford Ranger PHEV first drive: rough summary

What’s this new ute all about then?

David Linklater 15 Jun 2025
Here are the 10 best hotels in the world
The Life

Here are the 10 best hotels in the world

Its top 10 list consists entirely of tied scores for the top prize.

Bloomberg 15 Jun 2025
Ready to venture outside your wine comfort zone?
The Life

Ready to venture outside your wine comfort zone?

Trying something new is one of the great pleasures of wine drinking.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Jun 2025