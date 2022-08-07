



There's never been a better time to choose a favourite region and visit a winery or two.

After three top vintages (2019, 2020 and 2021), the shelves are groaning with delicious bottles. You can try before you buy and benefit from quantity discounts if they have them.

Plan ahead. Opening hours can vary and at some wineries, you may need to book. To get the best out of them, don’t visit too many – two or three a day at most.

This list of wineries features a few of my favourites. You'll be in good hands.

Waiheke Island

Catch the car ferry to Kennedy Point or pick up a rental when you get off the commuter ferry at Matiatia.

Destiny Bay (www.destinybaywine.com): Rated top winery of NZ 2022 (visits by appointment only).

Man O’War (www.manowar.co.nz): Restaurant and cellar door at spectacular Man O’War Bay.

Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant (www.mudbrick.co.nz): Great restaurant, tasting and accommodation.

Poderi Crisci Winery Restaurant (podericrisci.co.nz): A piece of Italy on Waiheke.

Stonyridge Vineyard (www.stonyridge.com): Restaurant is open for lunch.





Hawke’s Bay

This is my favourite wine-trail region, and Craggy Range earns first place for top winery restaurant. Put both on your “must do” list.

Black Barn (www.blackbarn.com): Top restaurant and luxurious vineyard accommodation.

Church Road (www.church-road.com): Wine museum, restaurant.

Clearview Estate (www.clearviewestate.co.nz): Restaurant in the vines, seaside location.

Craggy Range (www.craggyrange.com): Great restaurant, top vineyard accommodation.

Elephant Hill (www.elephanthill.co.nz): Wine tastings. Luxury accommodation, great views.

Te Mata Estate (www.temata.co.nz): Iconic wines among the vines.

Tony Bish Wines (www.tonybishwines.co.nz): Wine tasting with platters in the art deco setting of the former Rothmans building in Napier. (Image above courtesy of Hawke's Bay Tourism)





Martinborough/Wairarapa

These wineries are within walking distance of each other (Coney is a stiff walk) – great for cancelling a few calories.

Ata Rangi (www.atarangi.co.nz): Iconic pinot noir; book for hosted tastings.

Coney Wines (www.coneywines.co.nz): Restaurant/cafe surrounded by vines.

Palliser Estate (www.palliser.co.nz): Hosted barrel tasting and winery tour.

Te Kairanga (www.tkwine.co.nz): Stylish wines and a gin distillery.





Marlborough

As NZ's largest grape-growing region, Marlborough has a number of tour companies offering memorable wine-trail experiences to foreign and local visitors, including the Taste Marlborough Wine Tour pictured above.

One fun way to visit local wineries independently is by hiring a bike. Forrest (see below) has all the biking information you will need, then just follow the bike trails through the vineyards.

Cloudy Bay (www.cloudybay.co.nz): Restaurant cafe, custom-made experiences.

Nautilus Estate (www.nautilusestate.com): Tasting platters, winery tour.

Seresin (www.seresin.co.nz): Tastings by appointment, accommodation available.

Forrest (www.forrest.co.nz): Tastings, tours, and Wine 101 – an introduction to wine tasting.

Hans Herzog (www.herzog.co.nz): Many tastings, vintners lunch, winery tour.

North Canterbury

All five wineries are in Waipara, which is about an hour’s drive from Christchurch.

Black Estate (www.blackestate.co.nz): Great restaurant, accommodation, tastings. Organic/biodynamic.

Greystone Wines (www.greystonewines.co.nz): Restaurant, winery tours, tastings.

Pegasus Bay (www.pegasusbay.com): Mini deli, great wines, beautiful grounds.

Waipara Hills (www.waiparahills.co.nz): Wine tasting, cafe dining, events.

Waipara Springs (www.waiparasprings.co.nz): Restaurant (lunch), tastings.

Visitors to Central Otago can enjoy a free self-paced 8km wine walk that takes in Misha’s, Wooing Tree and two other highly regarded Cromwell wineries, Aurum and Scott Base, as well as some stunning scenery. (Image: 4 Barrels Walking Wine Trail)

Central Otago

Our most beautiful wine region, with wines to match.