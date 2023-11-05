Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious

Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious
Ian (Tom Sainsbury) heads into the woods to get away from it all (or so he thinks). (Image: Chillbox)
Ashton Brown
Ashton Brown
Sun, 05 Nov 2023
I knew nothing about Loop Track, the feature directorial debut from Kiwi comedy icon Tom Sainsbury, as I sat down to watch the media screening. For those who don’t know Sainsbury, he is a writer, director and comedian who has been writing for television and theatre for many years. Most recently, you might recognise him from the Door Dash ad, but he’s probably best known for his hilarious Snapchat political videos where he parodied Simon Bridges and Paul Bennett, then leading National Party figures, to absolute perfection &...
Building a dream, one car sale at a time
The Life Review

Building a dream, one car sale at a time

BYD is making 250,000 cars a month and is now focusing on NZ fleet buyers.

Matt Martel 5:00am
The Life

Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful

It even lets finders of your property know how to contact you to return it.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful
The Life

My Net Worth: Ilse Wolfe, director and property investor

"The worst piece of advice I’ve been given is that debt is bad."

Ella Somers 5:00am
My Net Worth: Ilse Wolfe, director and property investor

More The Life

Building a dream, one car sale at a time
The Life Review

Building a dream, one car sale at a time

BYD is making 250,000 cars a month and is now focusing on NZ fleet buyers.

Matt Martel 5:00am
Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful
The Life

Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful

It even lets finders of your property know how to contact you to return it.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
My Net Worth: Ilse Wolfe, director and property investor
The Life

My Net Worth: Ilse Wolfe, director and property investor

"The worst piece of advice I’ve been given is that debt is bad."

Ella Somers 5:00am
Britney Spears' new memoir: ‘I'm roaring back to life’
The Life

Britney Spears' new memoir: ‘I'm roaring back to life’

The conservatorship, battling her father, Timberlake, #FreeBritney – it's all there.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Oct 2023