Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Review: Oppo Reno10 Pro phone and Pad 2 tablet are solid value

Review: Oppo Reno10 Pro phone and Pad 2 tablet are solid value
Very few complaints, but nothing that will blow you away either. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Sun, 10 Dec 2023
The Oppo brand perfectly fills a niche, bringing great specs at a reasonable price without too many bells and whistles.As a primarily iOS user, I often find Samsung’s operating system (OS), One UI, finicky and frustrating as it battles with the Android OS for supremacy.Oppo’s ColorOS, on the other hand, I find far more pleasant as it seems to slot in with Android in a way that One UI doesn’t.My first experience with an Oppo phone was the N2 Flip, a fantastic offering that shot the Samsung Flip 4 out of the water, although was...
Review: the BMW i5 M60 xDrive – sophistication on steroids
The Life

Review: the BMW i5 M60 xDrive – sophistication on steroids

It's electric, fast and has a 'record and play' function.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Property Review

Headwaters: the dream zombie apocalypse hideaway

The eco lodge's chalets are so thoroughly insulated that sensors monitor CO2 levels.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Headwaters: the dream zombie apocalypse hideaway
Editor's Picks

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

Bids close for the Waiheke Island estate in February.

Paul McBeth 03 Dec 2023
Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

More The Life

Review: the BMW i5 M60 xDrive – sophistication on steroids
The Life

Review: the BMW i5 M60 xDrive – sophistication on steroids

It's electric, fast and has a 'record and play' function.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Headwaters: the dream zombie apocalypse hideaway
Property Review

Headwaters: the dream zombie apocalypse hideaway

The eco lodge's chalets are so thoroughly insulated that sensors monitor CO2 levels.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer
Editor's Picks

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

Bids close for the Waiheke Island estate in February.

Paul McBeth 03 Dec 2023
Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder
The Life

Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder

The Runholder is a chic new wining and dining option in Martinborough.

Pattrick Smellie 03 Dec 2023