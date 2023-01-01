A suite at The Mayfair, a touch of class in the central city. (Image: Supplied)

From visiting rock stars to conference delegates or just locals in search of a luxury "staycation", new Christchurch hotel The Mayfair offers five-star accommodation with an eye to detail in the heart of the rejuvenating city.

Housed in a $23 million purpose-built building on the corner of Victoria and Dorset streets, the five-storey hotel opened its doors in July, aiming to fill what owners Sam and Glen Stapley saw as a gap in the high-end market.

The 67 rooms are notably spacious, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing fresh air and scenic views of the Southern Alps and nearby Hagley Park from the upper floors. Fitted out by interior designers Lume Design, the hotel is characterised by rich, warm tones – a modern palette of greys and dark colours, which gives the space an elegant feel.

BusinessDesk stayed in a 52-square-metre suite on the second floor.

American alternative rock legends Pixies were playing in the nearby Christchurch Town Hall that night, and we’re told they, too, may have been staying at The Mayfair. If so, we wonder if singer Black Francis enjoyed a handcrafted negroni, chocolate martini or manhattan from the in-room cocktail cart. We certainly did.

Suites at The Mayfair come with an in-room cocktail cart.

The cart exemplifies the attention to detail you find at The Mayfair. General manager Rick Crannitch recalls his time working in boutique hotels in Melbourne when he’d show up to work to find a staff member without a belt or a tie. Why? Because a guest had been caught short and needed an urgent lend.

At The Mayfair, they’ve anticipated the problem in advance. Guests can use the in-room tablet to request anything from deodorant to hair ties or a bobby pin. They can also use the device to order up an exercise bike to their room or, in an environmentally sensitive twist, to "Go Green" and forgo their daily room service. If they do, The Mayfair commits to donating native trees to planting projects around Canterbury.

E-bikes for guests

This environmental focus extends to the use of a motion-sensored power-management system to minimise energy use, larger bottles of bathroom amenities instead of single-use alternatives, and EV chargers. There are also e-bikes available for guests to explore Christchurch, including bustling post-quake hospitality highlights such as the Riverside Market or the Little High Eatery food court.

The Mayfair is also perfectly located for business travellers.

It’s a 10-minute walk from the new convention centre, Te Pae, a magnificent building with a grey, winding facade meant to evoke the local braided rivers. Crannitch believes it’s a world-leading facility. The number of conferences held in the latter half of 2022 have helped to drive demand, not just at The Mayfair, but at hotels throughout the central city, he says.

The Mayfair's lobby, located on the ground floor beside Majestic at Mayfair, a cafe and cocktail bar.





The hotel itself includes catered working and events spaces: a boardroom on the ground floor and the Dorset Room on the first floor, which can be configured for up to 60 attendees. The latter space features a data projector and other audio-visual prerequisites for presentations or other meetings.

And then there’s the food.

Crannitch feels that in Australia and New Zealand, there’s still a view that hotel food-and-beverage offerings are exclusively for guests, and that they’re overpriced or just not very good. The Mayfair has tried to tip that preconception on its head by partnering with the Majestic franchise, a brand that delivers bespoke cafes around NZ.

High tea popular

Majestic at Mayfair is a street-facing eatery on the ground floor of the hotel. During the day it’s a cafe and brunch spot. At night, it turns into a cocktail bar with a glorious range of house drinks, including the cheekily named Piccadilly Pornstar (vanilla vodka, chocolate liqueur, passionfruit, lime). At weekends, guests can also book in for a unique – and very popular – high tea created by French patisserie chef Aurelien Fermen.

The Majestic at Mayfair menu was designed by executive chef Nick Tatom, the former head chef at Christchurch institution Hello Sunday, a beloved brunch spot.

BusinessDesk sampled the eggs benedict with winter mushrooms, as well as in-room options including tomato bruschetta with buffalo mozzarella. These were delivered exceptionally quickly. For guests looking for something more substantial, the wagyu beef burger, the southern fried chicken burger and the mushroom and pine nut pappardelle all sounded particularly good.

As part of its environmental focus, The Mayfair doesn't use single-use bathroom amenities.





Room options at The Mayfair include the Mayfair King, which was advertised for $345 a night in February on booking.com, and the Mayfair Suite, which was going for $791 (Crannitch says the rates are incredibly competitive compared to cities like Melbourne, Sydney and Tokyo given the level of amenity).

Earthquake recovery

The suite set aside for BusinessDesk featured a balcony, a king bed, complimentary snacks and a beautiful bathroom, with a large walk-in shower. Post-shower, guests can relax in the supplied bathrobes and slippers, perhaps with a cocktail in hand watching the flat-screen television.

As with any new property, there were some teething issues (the main lift was undergoing renovations), but the overall experience was delightful: a relaxing, luxurious outing in a city that, post-earthquake, is going from strength to strength.

The Mayfair is a welcome addition to the Christchurch hotel market that will no doubt continue to attract travellers, rockstars and VIPs looking for a touch of class in the central city.