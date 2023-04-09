Menu
Sex, femininity, slaughter: a selection of this year's novels

Trinidad-born Kevin Jared Hosein's latest novel grapples with the ghosts that haunt his homeland's past. (Image: Bloomsbury)
Sun, 09 Apr 2023
Thousands of new books land on the desk of the culture editor at the Economist each year, but only a select few are reviewed. Among the novels chosen for the attention of the magazine's reviewers so far this year are six works of fiction that make up an eclectic library. The first is a crime story about sex, race and the abuse of power on campus. In the next, the ghosts of Trinidad’s past haunt the island. The third is a story of middle age, femininity and desire. Another is a Hindu epic made more poignant by...
My Net Worth: Ian Cassels, property developer
The Life Free

My Net Worth: Ian Cassels, property developer

The heavy-drinking "professional labourer" was nearly 40 when he decided to get serious. 

Ella Somers 5:00am
The Life Free

Review: Ritz-Carlton Melbourne: Heaven, I’m in heaven

When the Marriott Group opens a new hotel, it’s all about putting on the Ritz.

Brenda Ward 5:00am
Review: Ritz-Carlton Melbourne: Heaven, I’m in heaven
The Life Free

Review: Streetdog e-moped – so quiet it draws looks of disbelief

NZ's only locally made vehicle has a lot going for it, and exports are on the cards.

Matt Martel 5:00am
Review: Streetdog e-moped – so quiet it draws looks of disbelief

More The Life

Four NZ wine brands rated as among the Top 50 in the world
The Life Free

Four NZ wine brands rated as among the Top 50 in the world

Felton Road, Villa Maria, Cloudy Bay and Craggy Range honoured by a global panel. 

Bob Campbell MW 02 Apr 2023