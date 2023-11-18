Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life
The Wall Street Journal

The 970-page guide to being a successful perfectionist

The 970-page guide to being a successful perfectionist
Barbra Streisand's book tells you how to succeed in any business by really, really trying. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 18 Nov 2023
By Ben CohenThere’s a story on page 845 of Barbra Streisand’s dishy new memoir that is so unbelievably Babs that it would be hard to believe if it were about anybody else.It’s a Sunday night. She’s at home watching the television premiere of The Prince of Tides, the 1991 film she directed, produced and starred in. And she can’t help but notice that something is wrong. Every time the movie goes to commercial, the volume gets cranked up way too loud. So she calls NBC and asks to speak with the network’s so...
Review: The Surface Laptop Studio 2 – is it overpriced?
The Life

Review: The Surface Laptop Studio 2 – is it overpriced?

It's got the looks and versatility, but it's heavy, and its processor is last-gen.

Ashton Brown 12 Nov 2023
The Life Review

A Jeep built for the luxurious future

The Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe is a PHEV that is very easy to love.

Matt Martel 12 Nov 2023
A Jeep built for the luxurious future
The Life

Review: The Pureora Timber Trail is a magical adventure

The ride takes in one of the very last intact podocarp forests in the world.

Helen van Berkel 12 Nov 2023
Review: The Pureora Timber Trail is a magical adventure

More The Life

Review: The Surface Laptop Studio 2 – is it overpriced?
The Life

Review: The Surface Laptop Studio 2 – is it overpriced?

It's got the looks and versatility, but it's heavy, and its processor is last-gen.

Ashton Brown 12 Nov 2023
A Jeep built for the luxurious future
The Life Review

A Jeep built for the luxurious future

The Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe is a PHEV that is very easy to love.

Matt Martel 12 Nov 2023
Review: The Pureora Timber Trail is a magical adventure
The Life

Review: The Pureora Timber Trail is a magical adventure

The ride takes in one of the very last intact podocarp forests in the world.

Helen van Berkel 12 Nov 2023
Vienna's public housing is a paragon for the world
The Life

Vienna's public housing is a paragon for the world

The huge apartment complexes are a model other cities struggle to copy.

Bloomberg 12 Nov 2023