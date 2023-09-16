Menu
The Fail File: world champion boxer Mea Motu

Mea Motu says her greatest teachers have been her five children, who "taught me to love, to forget and forgive, and that it’s okay to fail". (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Carter
Sat, 16 Sep 2023
Each fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to a prominent figure about failure and disappointment – and what they learned. Today, her guest is the International Boxing Organisation's world super bantamweight champion.I was disappointed ... when I won my world title. I didn’t feel like a winner, I actually felt like a failure. I didn’t think I was good enough to have won it. I went into the ring to survive – I had a broken rib and I hadn’t told my coach. I should have gone into the ring with more thought....
Beat the rush – to some of New Zealand's best syrahs
The Life Free

Beat the rush – to some of New Zealand's best syrahs

This country's top offerings are of truly international standard.

Bob Campbell MW 10 Sep 2023
The Life Free

Review: The HP Victus 15 – an ideal gift for first-time gamers

The sturdy entry-level gaming laptop is especially suitable for casual players.

Ashton Brown 10 Sep 2023
Review: The HP Victus 15 – an ideal gift for first-time gamers
The Life Free

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers – rural luxe, par excellence

There may be times you think you’ve taken a wrong turn. Persist.

Jacqui Loates-Haver 10 Sep 2023
The Farm at Cape Kidnappers – rural luxe, par excellence

