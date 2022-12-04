Menu
The rise of 'fake' Black Friday bargains

There were plenty of bargains to be had on Black Friday. (Image: Unsplash)
Sun, 04 Dec 2022
Your Black Friday bargain may be anything but.Research from price comparison website PriceSpy found that 15% of products delivered a 'fake sale' on Black Friday in 2022, up from 8% in 2020.A 'fake sale' is when a product has been subject to a price increase in the weeks leading up to Black Friday only to then be discounted back to (or above) the original price.PriceSpy compared prices on Black Friday to those on October 1.The real bargainsThere were still plenty of bargains to be had, however, with 48% of products on PriceSpy di...
