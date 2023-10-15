Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life
The Wall Street Journal

Tiny homes, rental suites are the hot new US homeowners’ accessory

Tiny homes, rental suites are the hot new US homeowners’ accessory
There's an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) above the garage in this home in the Williams Ranch community in Southern California. (Render: Williams Ranch)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 15 Oct 2023
By Nicole FriedmanThe latest amenity for homeowners is another, smaller home.Known as accessory dwelling units (ADUs), they can be free-standing miniature homes as small as a studio apartment and tucked away in a backyard. They can be above a garage or in a basement and extend to more than 200 sq metres.ADUs are growing in popularity as states encourage their construction through zoning changes and homeowners seek ways to lower their housing costs by renting out the units. The typical cost to construct one is around US$100,000 (NZ$165,000)...
Review: Dyson’s Submarine mop could be great ... one day
The Life Free

Review: Dyson’s Submarine mop could be great ... one day

It’s fantastic, but there’s one huge reason our reviewer can’t recommend it.

Ben Moore 5:00am
The Life Free

One woman, 10 legendary singers, no intermission

Bernadette Robinson’s Divas is compelling and thought-provoking.

Brenda Ward 5:00am
One woman, 10 legendary singers, no intermission
The Life Free

Review: IPAs sure to give your tastebuds a lift

The craft beer sector has seen better times, but it's still producing the goods.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Review: IPAs sure to give your tastebuds a lift

More The Life

Review: Dyson’s Submarine mop could be great ... one day
The Life Free

Review: Dyson’s Submarine mop could be great ... one day

It’s fantastic, but there’s one huge reason our reviewer can’t recommend it.

Ben Moore 5:00am
One woman, 10 legendary singers, no intermission
The Life Free

One woman, 10 legendary singers, no intermission

Bernadette Robinson’s Divas is compelling and thought-provoking.

Brenda Ward 5:00am
Review: IPAs sure to give your tastebuds a lift
The Life Free

Review: IPAs sure to give your tastebuds a lift

The craft beer sector has seen better times, but it's still producing the goods.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
My Net Worth: Rob Gaimster, CEO, Concrete NZ
The Life Free

My Net Worth: Rob Gaimster, CEO, Concrete NZ

The chartered engineer helped to merge six groups to give the industry a unified voice.

Ella Somers 5:00am