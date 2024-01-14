Menu
UFO clubs aren’t just for the tinfoil-hat brigade now

UFO clubs aren’t just for the tinfoil-hat brigade now
The US federal government has admitted that even military pilots have encountered “unidentified aerial phenomena”. (Image: Rolff Images / Depositphotos)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 14 Jan 2024
By Alexander SaeedyFor many years, the Connecticut chapter of America’s largest UFO research group investigated alien life on Earth from the shadows. That wasn’t by choice – it was because almost nobody came to meetings in a suburban basement just outside of Hartford.But times are changing. Today, the ranks of the Mutual UFO Network of Connecticut (Mufon) have swelled from six to nearly 100, and the meetups are happening in daylight. On the first Saturday of every month, several dozen Mufon members cram into red vinyl boo...
Review: Piha's Aryeh restaurant: unique, wild and seasonal
The Life

Review: Piha's Aryeh restaurant: unique, wild and seasonal

Lucas Parkinson's first near-Auckland venture is well worth the drive.

Brent Melville 14 Jan 2024
The Life

What you've heard about resilience is probably wrong

Books promoting mental toughness to deal with adversity overlook what really matters.

Bloomberg 14 Jan 2024
What you've heard about resilience is probably wrong
The Life

Am I a wine snob? Too right I am – and rather proud of it

You, too, could attain this exalted status by following my five easy steps. LOL.

Bob Campbell MW 14 Jan 2024
Am I a wine snob? Too right I am – and rather proud of it

