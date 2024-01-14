Menu
What you've heard about resilience is probably wrong

You'll rarely get good advice on coping from influencers who are, in reality, trying to sell you something. (Image: Dvulikaia, Depositphotos)
Sun, 14 Jan 2024
By Sarah Green Carmichael Resilience has become big business. Airport bookstores bristle with paperbacks explaining “why some flourish while others fold” or promising to help you develop “unbeatable” levels of “mental toughness.” TED talks, podcasts and social media posts offer the three (or five) traits of resilient people, from optimism to grit to a growth mindset.As the management world has embraced the reality that any success is made up of numerous failures, a booming market has emerged for advice o...
Review: Piha's Aryeh restaurant: unique, wild and seasonal
The Life

Review: Piha's Aryeh restaurant: unique, wild and seasonal

Lucas Parkinson's first near-Auckland venture is well worth the drive.

Brent Melville 14 Jan 2024
The Life

UFO clubs aren’t just for the tinfoil-hat brigade now

Believers come out of the shadows after hearings at the US Congress.

The Wall Street Journal 14 Jan 2024
The Life

Am I a wine snob? Too right I am – and rather proud of it

You, too, could attain this exalted status by following my five easy steps. LOL.

Bob Campbell MW 14 Jan 2024
My Net Worth: Adam Shaver, managing director, BMW Group NZ
The Life

My Net Worth: Adam Shaver, managing director, BMW Group NZ

Growing up in Munich helped accelerate career aspirations with the German automaker.

Brent Melville 14 Jan 2024